Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Belden to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Up 1.2 %

BDC stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.07. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.