Benchmark Boosts LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $56.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 179,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $149,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

