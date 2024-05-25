Benchmark Increases PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $230.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.34. The company has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Research analysts predict that PDD will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in PDD by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in PDD by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

