BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,353 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BHP Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

