BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 462 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in F5 were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,453. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $169.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.16 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.95.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

