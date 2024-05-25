BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 5,053 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

