BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 9,737 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $128,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 33,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 74,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

