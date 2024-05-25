BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 416.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $358,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,305,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $133,908,000 after buying an additional 248,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $70,809,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after buying an additional 131,937 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

