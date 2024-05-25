BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 1,394 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 261.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MTN opened at $191.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.89 and a 200 day moving average of $218.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

