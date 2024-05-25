BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 3,567 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PG&E were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PG&E
In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG&E Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PG&E stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
PG&E Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.
PG&E Profile
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
