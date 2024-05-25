BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 8,768 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

