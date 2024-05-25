BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,230 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 69.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

RF opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

