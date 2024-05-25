BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $89.72 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

