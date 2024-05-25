BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MarketAxess by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MarketAxess by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28,547.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $216.89 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.01 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.09.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

