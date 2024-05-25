BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $279,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPL were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 86,844 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,412,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

View Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.