BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

