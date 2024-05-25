BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $346,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ResMed were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $213.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.16 and its 200-day moving average is $182.12. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,025 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

