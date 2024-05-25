BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $370,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.65 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

