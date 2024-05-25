BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $372,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,651 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GPC opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

