BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $392,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ED opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.