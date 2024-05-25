BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $402,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $592,392,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,683,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,809,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 373,225 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WCN opened at $165.45 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.37.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

