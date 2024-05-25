BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

