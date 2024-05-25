BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Etsy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,867,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $119,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 2.4 %

Etsy stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

