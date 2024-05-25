BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CarMax were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Up 1.4 %

KMX stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

