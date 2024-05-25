BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 2,494 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,201.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 54,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 218,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,290 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $80.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

