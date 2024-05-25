BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 2,588 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 100.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 221,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 21.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

OXLC stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $843.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

