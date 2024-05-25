BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 46,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

