BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 449.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 112,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

ACI opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

