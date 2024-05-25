BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,335 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,975,000 after buying an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sun Communities by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 71,379 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE SUI opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.