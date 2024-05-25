BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 15,547 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,125,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,115 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,423. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $444.45 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $449.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.87.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

