BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,428 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $703,349.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,145.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,145.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,928 shares of company stock worth $1,656,062 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

