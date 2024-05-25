BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,700 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,739,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after buying an additional 468,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,437 shares of company stock worth $7,242,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

