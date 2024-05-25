BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 5,380 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,323,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 146,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

