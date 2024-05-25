Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.26.

Bilibili Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BILI opened at $13.94 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP grew its position in Bilibili by 761.2% during the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 429,760 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $3,918,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

