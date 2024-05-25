Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $287.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.28 and its 200-day moving average is $314.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

