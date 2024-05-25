BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 469,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 660,687 shares.The stock last traded at $98.58 and had previously closed at $102.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

