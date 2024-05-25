BioSyent Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BIOYF)

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
BioSyent Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:BIOYF opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. BioSyent has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $7.14.
BioSyent Company Profile
