BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.85

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 248280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $1,141,025.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,118,939 shares in the company, valued at $236,611,395.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

–

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.