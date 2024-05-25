Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $180.24 and last traded at $180.35. Approximately 2,071,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,012,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.28.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus downgraded Boeing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

