Borr Drilling Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $9.01.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.69%.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
