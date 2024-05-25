Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.24

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.24 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 165803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $256,083.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,618 shares of company stock worth $29,564,319. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

