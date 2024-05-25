Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:BDN opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
