Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $295.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $215.51 and a one year high of $297.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.97 and its 200-day moving average is $271.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.