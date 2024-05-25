Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,050,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,779,000 after buying an additional 195,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,312,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 109,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $60.49 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

