Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Knowles worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 34.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.