Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1337 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

