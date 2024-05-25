Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 10,120 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,169 shares of company stock worth $3,391,302 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $59.10 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

