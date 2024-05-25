Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,436 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 290.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 417.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM opened at $180.11 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.44 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.