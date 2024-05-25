Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 4,581 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 600,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,411,000 after purchasing an additional 341,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

FRT opened at $98.06 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

