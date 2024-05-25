Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 67 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 104.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,694 shares of company stock worth $14,265,266 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $986.96 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,069.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,027.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

